Michael K. Williams died of ‘accidental overdose’, authorities report – Culture

the american actor Michael K. Williams, the Omar of the cult series The Wire, who was found dead in his New York home on Sept. 6, died of an “accidental” overdose of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the city’s forensic medical service announced this Friday.

According to the chief of the forensic office, who described the death as “accidental”, Williams died at age 54 of “acute intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl (a potent opioid), p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine”.

“There will be no further comments,” he said in a press release.

The actor was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn, the New York neighborhood where he grew up.

Michael K. Williams, whose face was marred by a long scar, gained recognition as Omar Little, an atypical character in The Wire, HBO series created by David Simon.

His portrayal of a lone homosexual criminal, with his own moral codes and principles, was acclaimed by critics and the public.

In an interview with American public radio NPR in 2016, he told how he himself struggled with drug addiction in real life while acting in The Wire.

He was nominated five times for an Emmy without winning the award, the last time in 2021 for his role in the series lovecraft country.