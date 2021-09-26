Michel Teló shocks when he reveals everything that Chitãozinho and Xororó did to him

In the final stretch of The Voice Kids Brasil, from Globe, Michel Telo made a revelation about who were the first people to “turn the chair” for him in life and also in the artistic world.

To Gshow, the countryman guaranteed: “The first people who turned the chair around for me, without a doubt, were my parents. They were the first promoters, they saw that there was something different. My father still says that when I went on stage and sang, I generated a very different emotion in people. He was happy and moved, my mother too”.

“So it was very clear to him that this was what I wanted to follow. And as I have always taken it very seriously, ever since I was a child, playing at dances, traveling, working in the studio, recording tirelessly, he has always continued to support, motivate”, revealed the artist.

The Voice coach then spoke about who were the first in the arts to see his talent and support him.

“I was still in Grupo Tradição, in 1999, the 2000s, and Chitãozinho and Xororó were the first to see something different in that band from Mato Grosso do Sul, from Campo Grande, who came from the countryside with a different sound” , he reminded her.

Michel Teló said: “They brought us to São Paulo to do a show at Olímpia, to participate in their tour, so they are two artists, two sensational people, and they turned the chair around for me right at the beginning”.

Speaking of the artist, last Sunday, he delivered a very controversial speech on The Voice Kids. It all happened when he got excited about one of the semifinal performances and cursed.

After the praise, the singer commented with Gaby Amarantos about the presentation and the audio “leaked” to the public. “It was very f*cking”, declared the technician.

“It’s amazing, she’s 11 years old and she’s singing at this level. It was very beautiful, I’m even moved”, said the husband of Thais Fersoza.

On Twitter, several viewers believed in a technical flaw that ended up leaving the sertanejo’s microphone open after he praised Izadora Rodrigues’ performance.