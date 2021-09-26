Midnight Mass: Understand the Finale of Netflix’s Horror Miniseries – Series News

Midnight Mass is the new horror production by Mike Flanagan on Netflix, creator of The Curse of the Hill Residence.

One of the most anticipated productions on Netflix in 2021, the Midnight Mass miniseries is available to the public, with seven episodes in total. She is the new production of Mike Flanagan, name known for creating anthology the curse on Netflix, comprised of hits The Curse of Hill Residence and The Curse of Bly Mansion. The end of Midnight Mass can confuse many people, especially because of the symbolism present in reflections on faith and addiction. With that in mind, AdoroCinema will better explain the final events and meanings of the miniseries. Take a look!

In the plot, Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford) returns to his hometown after years and hides a dark past. And with the arrival of Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), a charismatic and mysterious man, in this isolated coastal community, miraculous events and frightening omens begin to happen, causing commotion among the inhabitants of the small island.

Attention, the article features spoilers of the events of Midnight Mass on Netflix!

Understand Netflix’s Midnight Mass story





Throughout the Midnight Mass episodes, we see the island of Crockett increasingly involved in a battle dividing the faithful and the skeptics. In the end, townspeople are fighting for their lives, while Church members want to “convert” people to something entirely different – by drinking the sacramental wine of masses. Father Paul and the chosen believe that the bread and wine of the Eucharist they transform into the body and blood of Jesus literally, rather than a symbolic transformation.

We discover that the sacramental wine is the blood of the Angel, a vampiric creature similar to Nosferatu who turned Monsignor Pruitt into Father Paul. Since he returned to town, he has been giving churchgoing people doses of this “sacrament,” slowly introducing vampire blood into their systems. The daily mass attendee, Leeza Scarborough (Annarah Cymone), who suffers from paralysis, is the first to feel the effects, returning to walk. Because of this “miracle”, St. Patrick’s Church starts to get crowded and Father Paul starts to serve others with the Angel’s blood.

In the last episode of Midnight Mass, we have an Easter Vigil, where they intend to totally convert St. Patrick’s congregation to become like the Angel and like him – resurrected people, but with an extreme sensitivity to sunlight and a bloodlust, basically vampires.

What happens at the end of Midnight Mass?





After that conversion, the only survivors are Leeza, Dr. Sarah Gunning (Annabeth Gish), Erin Greene (Kate Siegel), Sheriff Hassan (Rahul Kohli), Warren Flynn (Igby Rigney). Warren and Leeza decide to flee to the water – even if they don’t reach the mainland with a canoe, they at least won’t be attacked. Bev Keane (Samantha Sloyan), religious fanatic and leader of the newly transformed, begins to burn down every building on the island, but the survivors decide to set fire to every boat to keep these vampire beings isolated on Crockett Island.

Sarah Gunning and Sheriff Hasan are shot and Erin Greene is attacked by the Angel. At this point, she recalls her conversation with Riley (Zach Gilford) about what happens after death and cuts his wings with a knife. The only place that hasn’t been set on fire is the recreation center, as Bev refers to the place as an “ark” that will save the “Chosen”. However, Sheriff Hassan’s son Ali (Rahul Abburi), despite having taken the poison, decides to side with his father and burn down the recreation center. With that, Bev and the rest of the converts have nowhere to hide and will combust with the sunlight, which is about to rise. No option, they just start singing. Hassan and Ali pray together in Muslim tradition and as soon as the sun rises, the sheriff drops dead. At sea, Leeza tells Warren he can’t feel his legs, which means the “miracles” the Sacramento wrought have been undone.

A big open question at the end of Midnight Mass is whether, after Erin’s attack, the Angel managed to fly away before sunrise. Leeza’s phrase “I can’t feel my legs” could mean that the Angel didn’t get out in time and was also sunburned, causing the properties in her blood to stop working inside the girl. Despite this, creator Mike Flanagan revealed to TheWrap that he respects and loves this interpretation, but gave his version to the end.

“We’re not saying he died… Our hope really was just to say that Leeza’s concentration in her blood had started to drop, that she was going to be okay. We didn’t want to confirm about the Angel, that way you can never kill the Angel. fanaticism, it always kind of comes back. But I love that this is what it meant to you!” he explained. Interesting this view, isn’t it?

What are the religious symbolisms present in the Netflix miniseries?





This version of the ending provided by Mike Flanagan combines with the reflections on religiosity and faith found in Midnight Mass, where we see a battle between the faithful and the skeptics. Episode names are based on each book of the Bible and are filled with religious symbolism, starting with Genesis and ending with Revelation, with the elements of terror growing into allegories and metaphors of biblical proportions. This supernatural representation speaks directly to the impacts of faith on city dwellers, awaiting condemnation or hoping for divine redemption and salvation.

The believing characters, especially the cruel and religious fanatic Bev Keane, faithfully believe and follow the biblical texts – recurrently quoting passages from the Bible – and act with extremism and prejudice with people not following their beliefs. This hope in the divine takes converts to the extreme, which is represented by the final act of the miniseries and speaks to many problems in the world today. Ultimately, production makes us question our own beliefs and when we are being deceived by them.

Midnight Mass is available in the Netflix catalog.