Milan coach asks that the ball cannot be turned behind the middle in football

How to make football more offensive, with more goals and more attractive to the public? Milan coach Stefano Pioli made a bold suggestion: copy a basketball rule and establish that when a team passes the midfield line, it can no longer return the ball behind it. The coach also made other suggestions.

“If we want to see more offensive football in the modern game, make a rule that you can’t go back to your own field if you’ve crossed the midfield line,” Pioli suggested. The coach had been asked about making five substitutions per game, which he said he thought was fundamental in the current schedule, and he also said he liked the ideas of stopping the clock when the ball went out of bounds and having a technical time in the early stages of matches.

It’s hard to imagine what football would be like if Pioli’s proposed change were adopted. It is likely that more passes would be exchanged before a goal came out and more counterattacks would be available, as defenders would be positioned in the attacking field, but unpredictable situations could also happen.





Pioli made the statement before Milan’s match against Spezia, valid for the sixth round of the Italian Championship. Milan’s team triumphed 2-1, with goals scored by Daniel Maldini and Brahim Díaz, while Daniele Verde scored. Milan is leading the tournament with 16 points, but can be overtaken by Napoli, who are still playing in the round.