Milan coach suggests a curious change in the football rule to make the game ‘more offensive’; see which

Technician of the Milan, Stefano Pioli defends some important changes in certain football rules. In press conference before the Rossoneri victory by 2-1 against Spezia this Saturday, the coach took a question to talk about the changes he would make in the sport.

The main change defended by Pioli concerns a rule already used in basketball. The coach defends that the team cannot return the ball to the defensive field after having advanced to the attacking midfield.

“Since we like offensive football, I would establish that once you have passed your own field, it would no longer be possible to touch the ball back,” argued the Rossoneri coach.

The norm is used in basketball, a sport in which the team loses possession of the ball if it returns to the backcourt after having crossed the intermediate line. In addition, the team has 8 seconds to advance to the frontcourt.

Pioli also defended two other changes to the soccer rule: the counting of time based only on the ball rolling and the adoption of a time-out in the first stage.

The Italian also said he was in favor of maintaining the five replacements, a measure adopted during the 2019-20 season.

“The five changes are very important to me. As they have increased the reserve banks to 12 players, it would be a sin to continue with just three substitutions.”

With the victory over Spezia this Saturday, Milan de Pioli provisionally assumed the leadership of the Italian Championship. To keep the edge, the Milan team is rooting against the napoli, which faces the Cagliari this Sunday (26), at 15:45 (GMT), with transmission live by ESPN on Star+.