Ministry of Health distributes over 5.2 million doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca

The Ministry of Health distributes, as of this Saturday (25), over 5.2 million vaccines against Covid-19. The doses are intended for the reinforcement of priority groups, adolescents and to complete the vaccination schedule. Vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are expected to arrive in the states and Federal District in the coming days.

In total, 4.1 million doses of Pfizer will be used as a booster dose for the elderly over 70 years of age, for the vaccination of pregnant and postpartum adolescents, deprived of liberty, and to complete the vaccination schedule for those who have already taken the first dose of the vaccine. . According to the ministry, the interval between doses of Pfizer is 8 weeks.

In this distribution, 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca will also be sent. According to the ministry’s planning, the vaccines must be applied as a second dose, to complete the vaccination cycle within the recommended period of 12 weeks.

Reinforcement for healthcare professionals

On Friday (24), the Ministry of Health expanded vaccination with booster dose for health professionals. According to the folder, the measure was defined at a meeting at the Technical Chamber for Advice on Immunization (CTAI – Covid), with the aim of strengthening the immunity of teams working on the front lines of combating the pandemic.