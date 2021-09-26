MIUI 13: what to expect from Xiaomi’s new Android version?

If Android 12 does debut on October 4th, it’s almost on the horizon. In the same boat, customized versions of the system, developed by Google’s partner cell phone makers, travel as passengers and are expected to arrive at roughly the same time as Google’s system. If so, therefore, they would also be very close to being presented.

One of the main ones in this cake is MIUI 13, an interface customized by Xiaomi and which is practically guaranteed to be released by the end of 2021. To catch up on everything that can come out of this new version of the operating system, the Canaltech now presents the main rumors about MIUI 13.

MIUI 13: release date

It is not yet possible to point out a specific day for the launch of MIUI 13, since not even Xiaomi guarantees a certain date for the debut. However, the manufacturer’s CEO, Lei Jun, announced in a lecture that the operating system will be released at the end of 2021 — that is, the new year does not pass.

It’s a very spacious window of opportunity for the new thing, but it shouldn’t be long before the system appears available in open tests for more curious users. The fact is that the CT tells about the arrival of MIUI 13 in a trial period firsthand, so stay tuned.

MIUI 13: new look

Xiaomi’s interface shouldn’t throw away the excellent points of previous editions of MIUI, so users of the brand can expect a look very different from that designed by Google, full of touches and with the well-known whim of the Chinese manufacturer.

New MIUI 13 widgets would be important elements of the new interface and are under testing in MIUI 12.5 (Image: Playback/Gizmochina)

What is expected from this update is the renewal of standard icons, adjustments in the notification area and a rework of the most present elements in the interface. Furthermore, animations, menus, effects and other minor details should also change a lot, as happens in every major update.

For now it’s too early to make guesses about Material You’s influence on OS design. Xiaomi has always opted for a look very different from pure Android and this would hardly change on MIUI 13. However, you can still hope that the dynamic theme manifests itself in some way, as it is a long-awaited feature of the Robot’s System.

MIUI 13: new features

More widgets

A big highlight of MIUI 13 inherited from Android 12 should be the renewal of widgets. Supposedly, the app add-ons will be completely redone in the new version of the interface, now with rounded corners, uniformed look and with a lot of similarity to iOS, as you can see in the screenshot below.

(Image: Reproduction/Gizmochina)

virtual RAM

Putting the new thing on the table for good, “expandable” RAM might be one of the features of MIUI 13. The tool first appeared in tests in MIUI 12.5 and basically takes some of the phone’s internal storage to use as working memory. . The functionality is nothing but a stick, so don’t expect it to work miracles on an older device.

Privacy

One of the most important new additions to Android 12 is the Privacy Panel, an information center related to camera access and location, eg apps. In the base system, the tool allows you to view granted permissions, time when they were used and quickly revoke authorizations.

(Image: Renato Santino/Canaltech)

Renovated floating windows

A long-time feature of MIUI, floating windows are great components to enhance the multitasking capability of the mobile’s big screen. The feature is already excellent in MIUI 12, and in the new edition it tends to get even better, allowing users to navigate different apps even if they don’t support split-screen mode.

It’s all rumor, but for a little while

When Android 12 finally appears, the race for manufacturers will begin to see who updates their own devices first — and Xiaomi often does a good job of supporting updates. October is going to be a busy month for smartphone software, so you can expect the company to at least deliver a date for opening a testing program aimed at the general public.

It is very likely, however, that the first moment of the trial period will be exclusive to the Chinese market. Xiaomi tends to prioritize its home country for recent updates, as it is one of its most important user bases.