‘Monster comet’ heading towards the Solar System is bigger than Mars’ moon, says study (PHOTOS)

In a recent study, researchers from the international Dark Energy Survey project, or Dark Energy Survey, reveal new data about comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein.

This celestial body, officially called object C/2014 UN271, is reported to be up to 150 km in diameter, that is, almost seven times the diameter of Phobos, one of the satellites of Mars.

Thanks to successive studies, the size of this object was refined, until it was determined that its mass is ten times greater than that of comet Hale-Bopp, which came to be known as the Great Comet of 1997.

According to astronomer Will Grater’s calculations, C/2014 UN271 would not only be larger than the Mars satellite, but would also surpass the asteroid 55 Pandora and a space rock known as Arrokoth, according to a study published on the arXiv portal.

While reading this morning’s tweets from dr. Pedro Bernardinelli I was trying to understand how big the comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is (C/2014 UN271). Here is a graph I made to show its size compared to other Solar System objects.

The huge comet, which was discovered in 2014 and which is heading towards our Solar System, apparently comes from the Oort Cloud – a hypothetical region that surrounds the outer reaches of the Solar System and contains billions of comet-like objects. Although there are no direct observations to confirm its existence, many circumstantial factors point to its existence.

Initially, C/2014 UN271 was mistaken for a dwarf planet, but later found to have signs of activity and was reclassified as a comet.

Astronomers calculate that on its closest pass through our planetary system, which will take place in 2031, the mysterious object will approach about 10.9 AU from the Sun when it reaches the orbit of Saturn. An astronomical unit (AU) is the distance between the Earth and the Sun.