More than 3.8 million fail to receive emergency aid

Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)





Emergency aid is no longer paid to 3.8 million people who no longer meet the required requirements. This year’s round of the benefit began in April with an expected payment of €39.3 million. But after the fifth installment, which ended last Monday (20), there were 35.5 million, 26.1 million of which were registered by CadÚnico and Caixa’s application and 9.4 million by Bolsa Família.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the program undergoes a monthly review on eligibility criteria and the benefit can be blocked or cancelled. In June alone, 660,744 aids were suspended on suspicion of irregularities pointed out by the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union) and 497,092 were canceled after monthly review.

“By legal imposition, all 2021 emergency aid payments undergo a monthly review phase of eligibility requirements. This procedure, known as monthly review, aims to ensure that the benefit exclusively reaches lower-income citizens,” says the folder in note.

During the processing, which is carried out by Dataprev, indications of death, prison in a closed regime, employment relationship and receipt of other benefits are checked. “The benefits are also verified in audit actions, which can lead to blocking, which is not about the exclusion of a right, but only the suspension of the payment term until the completion of the registration checks and confirmation of legitimacy”, explains the Ministry of Citizenship.

Disputation can be done on the website.

But those who had their aid suspended due to monthly reviews can challenge the decision. If it is found that the citizen meets the legal criteria, he receives the installments retroactively. Automatic rebuttal must be done through the website consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br.

Benefit extension

Emergency aid was created in April last year by the federal government to serve the low-income population affected by the pandemic. The benefit was paid in five installments of R$600 or R$1,200 to mothers who are heads of the family and then extended until December 31, 2020 in up to four installments of R$300 or R$600 each.

This year, the new round of payments, for seven months, has installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the profile: families, in general, receive R$250; female heads of households are entitled to R$375; and people who live alone, R$ 150.

The program would end with the fourth installment, deposited in July and withdrawn in August, but it was extended until October. In November, the most vulnerable beneficiaries should start receiving the Auxílio Brasil, a program conceived by the Bolsonaro government to replace Bolsa Família.

Source: Portal R7