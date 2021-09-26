Mother of dead girl begged for help to save her daughters from massacre in SP | Santos and Region

A neighbor of the residence where four people were shot during a robbery in Itanhaém, on the coast of São Paulo, reported this Sunday (26), that one of the victims, even after being shot in the face, begged for help to save her life of their daughters. The family was shot by the robbers, as well as a bricklayer who worked on the property. He and the 17-year-old girl died.

Video shows a duo going to the residence to commit a robbery that resulted in the death of a bricklayer and a teenager

“After the mother [vítima] of the teenagers screaming for help, we went there, she took me by the hand and we entered the house. We saw the bricklayer face down tied, the teenager who died on the floor, a lot of blood, and the 12-year-old girl. The mother asked us a lot to help the girls and we even picked up the 17-year-old teenager in her arms, to take her out and be able to help her,” says the neighbor.

The robbery took place around 19:00 this Friday (24) in the Suarão neighborhood. In addition to stealing the family’s car, the suspects also took several belongings from the residence and shot the victims. Three of the victims are from the same family, the mother, 41, and her two teenage daughters, aged 17 and 12. The fourth victim was a 44-year-old bricklayer who performed services at the site.

The bricklayer, identified as Geosaldo Cesário Monteiro, died shortly after being wounded by a firearm. The 17-year-old teenager, identified as Isabelle Amaral Costa, also died in hospital this Saturday morning (25). The mother and youngest daughter are still hospitalized.

As reported by the neighbor, who prefers not to be identified, it was with the arrival of the Military Police that the neighbors were putting the victims in their vehicles to be rescued at the hospital. “The police were taking them in a hurry. And when they were leaving, we saw that the mother was also shot, so my daughter told me to take her too. The police were running,” he recalls.

Also according to the neighbor, everyone who lived nearby were very frightened by what happened. As it seems a quiet place, she informs that she never imagined seeing a scene like that.

“It was a scene of massacre, four people shot in the head. A terror. The mother said she asked them to take everything, so as not to mess with them [vítimas], but they didn’t listen. The mother was shot, in serious condition, but with the adrenaline of love for her daughters, she had the strength to ask for help, shake my daughter and say ‘save my daughters, they will die'”, said the emotional neighbor.

As determined by the g1, the 12-year-old girl is still hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and may be transferred to a hospital in São Paulo. The mother was shot in the face and remains hospitalized in the city of São Paulo, after being transferred to a hospital in the city.

There is still no information about the mason’s wake. Isabelle will be veiled and buried this Sunday (26) in a private cemetery in São Bernardo do Campo.

The Military Police detained two women, aged 20 and 26, two men, aged 22 and 27, and apprehended a teenager, aged 16, suspected of being involved in the crime. The PM located two of these suspects in an inn, in the Ivoty neighborhood. In the bedroom, in addition to the teenager, was found the man, 22, who confessed to being the author of the shots.

According to the Civil Police, the weapon used in the crime – a 38 caliber revolver – was seized from them, as well as the key to a car they had previously taken. The pair also reported the location of the victims’ car, where the rest of the group was, who confessed that they aided in the escape. It was also verified that the author of the shooting was wanted by the Justice of Campinas.

According to the Department of Public Security (SSP), the case was registered as robbery, an offense for the same crime, attempted theft, capture of wanted, seizure of a teenager and corruption of a minor in the city’s permanent duty and forwarded to the 3rd DP .