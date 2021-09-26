NAVI beats Complexity and stamps passport to BLAST Premier LAN Finals | DRAFT5

STAMPED PASSPORT THE Natus Vincere is classified for the LAN finals of the BLAST Premier. This Saturday afternoon (25), the Russian team surpassed the complexity for two maps to one to stamp your passport to the competition to be held on Danish soil in November. Now, simple and his teammates await the definition of their opponent in the final of the Group C gives BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2021, which will come from the match between complexity and Make Clan or OG. You can get more details about the tournament – such as matches, schedules, broadcasts, news and tables – by accessing our tab Championships.

UNILATERAL OVERPASS An exchange of rounds started the Overpass, map of choice of complexity, who started at a disadvantage on the terrorist side and saw the Russians opening 4-1 on the scoreboard. the offensive half of blamef and their troops, however, was good, with the team reversing the scenario to a good 6 to 4. However, the minimum advantage of the 8 to 7 on the scoreboard would be with the Russian team thanks to two individual plays carried out by the inspired perfect. The sides were reversed and only one team appeared for play. Despite having lost the pistol and the economic that followed it, the Natus Vincere gave opponents no chance of a vest that had rifles and bombs in its hands. Without difficulties, the training led by Boombl4 closed the inaugural map of the series in 16 to 10 with a golden key: clutch 1v2 of perfect.

DID ANYONE WRITE THE PLATE? Starting from the counter-terrorist side of ancient, rival choice map, the complexity it was simply overwhelming. Setting their defense like a real and punctual clock, the European team did not let their opponents score sequentially on any occasion, fitting everything they tried and ticking 12-3 on the scoreboard. The sides were reversed and it didn’t take long for the Natus Vincere saw their opponent arriving at the map point in 15 to 3. The Russians still had time to take the clutch armed with b1t, but survival was short-lived: rubber bands 16 to 4 on the scoreboard.

NUKE QUIET Starting the third and decisive map of the terrorist side, the Natus Vincere she was quite prepared for any obstacles encountered along the way. Despite having lost the pistol and the economics that followed, the team showed quality on the offensive side to fit seven points in a row. The Europeans even cashed in, fighting back with another four in a row, but the advantage at the end of the half was Russian: 8 to 7. THE complexity, however, failed to show the same readiness while attacking. Without a diversified repertoire, the European team was read like a book by the Russians, who managed to find themselves on their CT side and didn’t have great difficulties to reach 16-9 on the scoreboard.