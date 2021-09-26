Nego do Borel appears for the first time after expulsion

In Stories posted at dawn on the Instagram profile of his mother, Roseli Viana, Borel says everything is fine.

“Hi, my fans, I got home. I’m very happy, I’m together, thank you,” said the singer. His mother added: “Tomorrow we’ll talk” and said that “everything is fine”.

IT’S OFFICIAL! Nego do Borel is out of A Fazenda, after a long and judicious legal analysis, a breach in the regulation was found. Other details, 22:30h live on @recordtofficial #The farm — Adriane Galisteu (@GalisteuOficial) September 25, 2021

understand the case

Nego do Borel was expelled from the reality show and is being investigated by the Civil Police of São Paulo on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against Dayane Mello. According to information received by the UOL, pressure from sponsors and consultation with the station’s legal department weighed in the decision.

Record TV stated in a statement that it mobilized “a multidisciplinary team” to analyze the denounced images, in addition to listening to Dayane and the other pedestrians for “a fair decision-making”.

Dayane’s legal team registered the occurrence at the Itapecerica da Serra (SP) police station, where the reality show takes place. According to the SSP (Secretary of Public Security), the lawyer presented images to justify the occurrence, in addition to reporting the facts.

The first information about a police record of the fact came on Twitter. After the events of last night, in which Nego do Borel lay down next to Dayane Mello, visibly drunk, the peoa’s team informed that their lawyers were at the reality’s door. Dayane was even called by the program’s production team and left through the headquarters gate. The peoa was heard by psychologists and by the direction of “A Fazenda”.

Nego do Borel’s advisors stated that they are in contact with RecordTV’s legal team to ask for more details about the expulsion. “We make it clear that we are in favor of justice being done and we ask them to avoid trials without evidence or based on small clippings from the internet.”

Earlier, the team of Dayane, a former participant of the “Gran Fratello Vip” said that all measures would be taken, as she was completely unconscious.

After the production turned off the lights at the headquarters, it was not possible to see the bed where Nego do Borel and Dayane were lying, but it was possible to hear some comments from the participant. At various times, she asked the singer to ‘stop’: “Stop it, Nego”.

In conversation with the farmer of the week, Erika, Day said he doesn’t remember the events of the night before. On social networks, she even received support from ex-BBBs.

