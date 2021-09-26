Nego do Borel, expelled from ‘A Fazenda’, has the second lawsuit filed for sexual abuse – Emails

Singer Nego do Borel is the target of two investigations of sexual abuse by the Civil Police of São Paulo, against Dayane Mello and Duda Reis Photo: Reproduction Instagram / @negodoborel @dayanemelloreal @ dudareissb

THE record announced this Saturday, 25, that the singer Borel was expelled from the 13th edition of the reality show The farm. The artist is being investigated by the Civil Police of São Paulo on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against his colleague in confinement Dayane Mello. The singer already has a lawsuit for sexual harassment, filed by his ex-fiancée, the actress Duda Reis.

“Nego do Borel is no longer part of The Farm 13. The singer was expelled from the reality show during this Saturday, 25th, after analyzing the images and the testimony of Dayane Mello”, released Record on the reality’s social network.

“In view of the facts established, the direction of Record TV decided to withdraw Nego do Borel from the competition,” the station said in a statement, after pressure from the reality’s sponsors and the public throughout the day.

Dayane’s legal team registered the occurrence at the Itapecerica da Serra (SP) Police Station, where the rural reality is taking place. According to the Department of Public Security (SSP), the lawyer presented images to justify the occurrence, in addition to reporting the facts.

This is unacceptable! Dayane completely unconscious and without any faculty of his actions. Nothing justifies it! The necessary measures will be taken with images, videos, speeches and actions of everything we have seen as soon as we manage to get in touch with those responsible. — Dayane Mello (@daymelloreal) September 25, 2021

In the broadcast videos, it is possible to see that the model appeared to be in a state of intoxication after a party that began on the night of Friday, 24th. Nego do Borel lay down on the bed with her and MC Gui even asked him to leave. Other inmates also comment on her being “completely drunk”. During the night, it was possible to hear sounds that indicated sexual behavior in the bed where they were both.

The singer’s ex-fiancée, Duda Reis, spoke on the networks saying that the images were a trigger for her. “For the sake of my mental health, today my family and my team kept me away from social media. I usually record videos talking, but when I saw the image of my aggressor forcing a sexual relationship with a 100% vulnerable woman, I automatically had huge triggers and I developed a series of panic attacks. I remembered what I was going through and remembered how hard it was to have been discredited by many people for a long time, as I shuddered to try to tell what I had lived through and to help women not to suffer the same from it. same man. I have nightmares and flashbacks of countless situations of violence (physical and sexual) almost every week, and I have been undergoing different treatments and being very well cared for, however, abusers leave marks on the soul,” she wrote.

Understand the Dayane Mello case

While the participants were getting ready for bed, MC Gui comments, upon noticing Nego do Borel in the same bed as Dayane Mello: “Day, if you want to stay there, you answer. Serious talk. If she doesn’t answer, you leave, Nego.”

Next, other inmates comment on her being “completely drunk”. During the night, it was possible to hear sounds that indicated sexual behavior in the bed where they were both.

Dayane gave a statement about the event that was aired during the program’s airing. The model started by saying that she remembered everything that happened. Then, she denied remembering that her colleagues called her to get out of bed where she was with Nego do Borel and that she had told him that she had a daughter, trying to avoid the singer.

Mello also stated that he was aware that the two “slept in each other’s arms” and that he didn’t do anything he didn’t want to. “We didn’t have sex,” he said. However, in the images of the program, you can hear her rejecting Nego at dawn: “Stop it, Nego,” she said between panting breaths, kisses and moans. Dayane asked once more: “Stop with that mouth.”

Nego do Borel’s advisors stated that they are in contact with RecordTV’s legal team to ask for more details about the expulsion. “We make it clear that we are in favor of justice being done and that’s why we ask them to avoid trials without evidence or based on small clippings from the internet,” says a statement on the singer’s social network.

Remember the harassment case against Duda Reis

In January of this year, after venting on the internet about her ex-fiancé’s aggressiveness, Duda Reis opened a police record accusing Nego do Borel of vulnerable rape, threat, injury, bodily harm, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection) . Due to the protective measure of the Maria da Penha Law, Nego could not contact or approach her.

The actress stated that there were more than two years of abusive relationship. Due to the traumas suffered, the 19-year-old girl was diagnosed with depression, panic syndrome, bulimia and anorexia, and takes medication prescribed by the psychiatrist. Duda said that the medications left her “stoned” and in those moments the ex-partner had sex without consent.

“He arrived and came to have sex with me and I accepted. I wasn’t aware”, said the influencer in an interview with Fantástico. “We think that rape is the person picking you up and dragging you out, picking up an unknown person on the street, but no. When I had this awareness, I felt very bad about how I submitted myself to many things”. The singer denied: “Rape is a very serious thing. There was no sex without consent”.

In August, the Civil Police of São Paulo released the expert report concluding a lack of evidence in the investigation carried out on the singer’s electronic devices. The lawsuit is still open, but Nego has already started a lawsuit against Duda Reis for libel, insult and defamation.