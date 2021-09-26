Nego do Borel is expelled and investigated for rape

Singer Nego do Borel was kicked out of the reality show “A Fazenda 13” this afternoon. The information was confirmed by the artist’s advisors and by RecordTV.

He is being investigated by the Civil Police of São Paulo on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against Dayane Mello this morning. According to information received by the UOL, pressure from sponsors and consultation with the station’s legal department weighed in the decision.

“In view of the facts established, the direction of Record TV decided to withdraw Nego do Boreal from the competition. All the details will be clarified to the public in this Saturday’s program”, completed the statement from the station, which is still investigating whether the vacancy will be replaced.

Dayane’s legal team registered the occurrence at the Itapecerica da Serra (SP) police station, where the reality show takes place. According to the SSP (Secretary of Public Security), the lawyer presented images to justify the occurrence, in addition to reporting the facts.

The first information about a police record of the fact came on Twitter. After the events of last night, in which Nego do Borel lay down next to Dayane Mello, visibly drunk, the peoa’s team informed that their lawyers were at the reality’s door. Dayane was even called by the program’s production team and left through the headquarters gate. The peoa was heard by psychologists and by the direction of “A Fazenda”.

Nego do Borel’s advisors stated that they are in contact with RecordTV’s legal team to ask for more details about the expulsion and that they will rule again later today.

“We make it clear that we are in favor of justice being done and we ask them to avoid trials without evidence or based on small clippings from the internet,” they declared.

Earlier, the team of Dayane, a former participant of the “Gran Fratello Vip” said that all measures would be taken, as she was completely unconscious.

After the production turned off the lights at the headquarters, it was not possible to see the bed where Nego do Borel and Dayane were lying, but it was possible to hear some comments from the participant. At various times, she asked the singer to ‘stop’: “Stop it, Nego”.

This morning, in conversation with the farmer of the week, Erika, Day said he doesn’t remember the events of the night before. On social networks, she even received support from ex-BBBs.

