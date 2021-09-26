Nego do Borel is expelled and investigated for rape

Singer Nego do Borel was kicked out of the reality show “A Fazenda 13” this afternoon. The information was confirmed by the artist’s advisors and by RecordTV.

He is being investigated by the Civil Police of São Paulo on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person against Dayane Mello this morning. According to information received by the UOL, pressure from sponsors and consultation with the station’s legal department weighed in the decision.

“In view of the facts established, the direction of Record TV decided to withdraw Nego do Boreal from the competition. All the details will be clarified to the public in this Saturday’s program”, completed the statement from the station, which is still investigating whether the vacancy will be replaced.