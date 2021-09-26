Nego do Borel is expelled from ‘A Fazenda’ and makes a video with his mother

Nego do Borel was expelled from ‘A Fazenda’, by Record, and is investigated for rape of a vulnerable person (Photo: Reproduction)

Borel, kicked out of reality show “A Fazenda” last Saturday (25), is at his home in Rio de Janeiro with his mother, Roseli Viana Gomes. He traveled after the São Paulo Civil Police opened an investigation citing him in an accusation of vulnerable rape against model Dayane Mello, his fellow inmate.

— My fans, I got home and I’m very happy. Let’s go! I came to the crown – he said, in a video of Instagram stories, quoting his mother.

According to Jornal Extra, the complaint against Nego do Borel was made by the model’s lawyer. Record, then, analyzed the cameras and decided to expel the singer. He was eliminated from the program after the repercussion of images that show him under the comforter acting against the wishes of Dayane, who was intoxicated. In the audios of the video, you can hear her asking Nego to stop what he was doing. Participants even alerted him to stop “not to give a problem”.

In the column, friends of the singer reported that the artist traveled to Rio shortly after Record removed him from the program. This Sunday, Nego do Borel must make a statement to defend himself. Roseli, Nego’s mother, wrote on one of her social networks: “There was no abuse. Please. Don’t do this to people. .

Nego do Borel and his mother, Roseli Gomes, at their home in Rio (Photo: Reproduction)