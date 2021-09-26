Netflix Rebel: cast sings RBD’s anthem in first teaser

Netflix released, this Saturday (25/9) during TUDUM, a teaser for the series “Rebelde”, a reboot of the homonymous soap opera, known in Brazil in its Mexican and Brazilian versions. In the video, the actors sing the classic “Rebel“, immortalized by the RBD. The series has two seasons confirmed on the platform, with a premiere scheduled for 2022.

see the teaser:

What is already known about the new Rebel?

The series “Rebelde” on Netflix is ​​not a remake of the soap opera – which had the Brazilian and Mexican versions shown in Brazil. It is a reboot, with a new generation of Elite Way School students. In addition to the same school, the nostalgic character will be guaranteed by the use of some of the group’s songs RBD, created in the Mexican version of the soap opera, and by the return of the character Celina, played by Estefanía Villarreal.

“I think the idea is very cool, it’s a story that, told again, can still reach a lot of people. Just see how many people followed and still love this plot. It makes me very emotional, and the more versions, the better”, says Christian Chávez, member of the RBD.