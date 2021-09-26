Netflix Rebel Wins First Official Preview; check out

the remake of Rebel on Netflix it won today (25) its first official preview, in which the school’s students Elite Way School demonstrate their musical talents. The teaser can be seen above.

The first preview was revealed during Tudum, a Netflix event focused on the news of its movies, series and animes. As a warm-up for the event, the platform had already revealed the first official image of the new cast in uniforms.

Shown between 2002 and 2003 in Argentina, Rebel Way it is set in a high-level college and accompanies different young people, from many different contexts, dealing with the fun and problems of youth. The work is by the Mexican producer Chris Morena, who also created Chiquititas and florcient. The format was sold to Mexico, which produced the most popular version of Rebel, and also to Brazil.

The new version of Rebelde will be starring Blue Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene, Alejandro Puente and Giovanna Grigio and is produced by Woo Films and for propagate. The debut is scheduled for 2022.

Tudum reveals news from more than 70 titles, including Cobra Kai, La Casa de Papel, Stranger Things, The Witcher and Bridgerton, Red Alert, Rescue, The Old Guard and Don't Look Up.

