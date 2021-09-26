Netflix releases season four teaser

Back to Hawkins!

the third season of Stranger Things ended in a very emotional way. With everyone thinking that hopper is dead, Joyce, Will and Jonathan decided to move out of town and abandon Hawkins, along with eleven who is now under the tutelage of Joyce. It felt pretty much like an almost definitive ending for the series, until we found out that the detective hopper was trapped in Russia and that there is an organization willing to open an Inverted World portal again.

Now, during TUDUM the Netflix released an official teaser for the fourth season of the series:

The show’s creators and several of the actors have already promised that Stranger Things 4 it will be the “darkest moment in the series’ history”, bringing some really scary stories and a more horror-oriented plot.

Apparently, the protagonists will have to face other threats from the inverted world – and this time, it won’t just be the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer that will be hard work. Along with that, a new organization should emerge in the form of the “Clube do Inferno”, but we still don’t know if they are there to help, or hinder…

Check out the official synopsis of season four on Netflix:

“It’s not all good news for our ‘American’ [Hopper]; he is imprisoned far from his home in the frozen desert of Kamchatka, where he will face danger from humans… and elsewhere. Meanwhile, in the United States, a new horror begins to emerge, something long buried, something that connects everything…”

Stranger Things 4 premiere in 2022, no date set yet. All previous seasons are in the catalog of Netflix.

