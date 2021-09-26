Netflix releases serial reboot preview

A new version of Rebelde is coming!

Rebel became a huge phenomenon in the 2000s, winning thousands of fans around the world. Now the Netflix announced that it will release a new version of the soap opera that gave rise to RBD, releasing a preview of the production.

The series promises to bring a new version of Mexican success, following young people at the Elite Way School. Little has been publicized so far, but the production received a preview, bringing the new cast to interpret the main song of the soap opera. You can check out the video below:

Produced by television, the original novel follows students at an elite college, with the main plots being focused on Mía Colucci, Diego Bustamante, Roberta Pardo, Miguel Arango, Lupita Fernandez and Giovanni Mendez. Despite their big differences, the six band together and form a band, RBD.

In addition to the music, several parts of the plot dealt with the school itself, as well as the relationships between students and their parents. The band formed in fiction also became a real band, with RBD touring internationally and achieving great success, mainly in Latin America.

In the new production, it has not yet been revealed if the characters will be equivalent to the original work or if the story will be similar. The platform of streaming it also showcased some of the new cast members, though it hasn’t divulged their names and characters.

The new production still doesn’t have an exact release date, but it will reach the platform of streaming at some point of 2022.

