Netflix releases the first teaser of the series

The Lord of Dreaming is coming!

One of the most anticipated future releases from Netflix It’s The Sandman, series based on the comics of Neil Gaiman for the seal Vertigo gives DC Comics, which presents a vast mythology centered on Morpheus and his brothers, the Perpetual Ones. The platform of streaming is investing heavily in production, with plans to adapt all 75 volumes of the original Gaiman comic.

Now, during the EVERYTHING – the world event held by Netflix to disseminate news from various productions – we had the first teaser series official, showing some Tom Sturridge (Sweet Bitter, Velvet Buzzsaw) in the lead role of Perpetual dream. Remember that the first season should adapt the two initial arcs of the comics, Preludes & Nights and Doll’s House.

Check out the following video:

The Sandman counts on the direct involvement of the Neil Gaiman, who serves here as executive producer. Part of the reason Gaiman is involved was the fear of seeing his work misrepresented. The series is developed by Allan Heinberg (the screenwriter of Wonder Woman) and will re-imagine what would happen to Morpheus if he were released from captivity in 2021 – unlike the comics, where he escapes in 1988.

The series will bring Tom Sturridge in the lead role. Other confirmed names in the cast are Gwendoline Christie (who will play Lucifer), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Patton Oswald (the crow Matthew), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne, the female version of Lucien’s butler from the comics) So Chaudhry (Abel), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), Mason Alexander Park (Desire) and boyd holbrook (The Corinthians).

The Sandman will debut in Netflix.

The first posters of the series were also released. Check it out below: