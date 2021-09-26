Netflix renews series for season four; watch video · TV news

A week after the premiere of the third season of Sex Education, Netflix has confirmed the renewal of the series, which will go into its fourth year. The revelation was made this Saturday (25), during the Tudum Festival. The streaming giant held an “on call” at Moordale High School to announce the continuation of the plot about the adventures of Otis (Asa Butterfield).

“After that finale, I couldn’t keep you guys waiting. Sex Education is officially renewed for season four!” the platform said by sharing the event’s announcement on its Twitter page.

In the most recent series of episodes, the protagonist lived an unusual love experience, in addition to developing even more his feelings for Maeve (Emma Mackey), a conflict explored throughout the season.

Launched in 2019, the plot addresses the dilemmas of Otis, an insecure boy who is able to help his peers on issues related to sex, sexual orientation, interpersonal relationships, among other things, because of the experience of his mother, who works as a sex therapist.

Check out the video with the renewal announcement: