Netflix renews series for season four

Next year of the series was confirmed at a Netflix event!

During the event everything, a Netflix confirmed the renewal of sex education for a fourth season. No more information has yet been revealed about the new year of production, which is expected to bring its main cast back into its new year.

The series is set at the Moordale School, and focuses on student life Otis Milburn, interpreted by butterfield wing, who is the son of the sex therapist Dr. Jean Milburn, lived by Gillian Anderson. Despite not having the talent to deal with the opposite sex, otis discovers he is skilled at advising his peers about sex with the help of Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) and her best friend, Eric Effiong (Neuti Gatwa).

The production was created by Laurie Nun, who is also the executive producer of the series. Besides her, Jamie Campbell and ben taylor they are executive producers. The work was produced for the Netflix for the eleven.

Over its three seasons, the series has achieved critical success, achieving an average of 96% approval ratings in the Rotten Tomatoes, review aggregator site. The series’ writing, as well as the cast’s performances and the approach presented when discussing sex were the most praised points. As a result, the work has been nominated for several awards since its launch in 2019.

The third season of the series debuted on the platform of streaming this month, on the 17th. Season four, now confirmed, has not received a scheduled release date.

