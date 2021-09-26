Netflix series wins mind-blowing first preview; Look

The Sandman, Netflix series based on the comic by Neil Gaiman had its first preview revealed. The teaser, focused on the mind-blowing look of the series, can be seen above.

The video was released during Tudum, a Netflix event focused on news of their productions. The author and executive producer Neil Gaiman revealed the news alongside Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), which also released new posters.

The comic of Sandman follows Sonho in the series of stories that consolidated the adult comic book genre in the 1990s. Sandman is the ultimate piece within Gaiman’s respectable anthology, blending historical drama and dark fiction with modern fantasy and legend. The regular series was published between 1989 and 1996.

Check out the series posters:

In the adaptation of Netflix, the first season must adapt the first arc of the comics, entitled “Preludes and Nights”, but bringing it to the present day. In this arc, Dream, the ruler of Dream, is imprisoned after a ritual that sought to bind Death, his sister. He is imprisoned for 70 years, until he finally breaks free and begins a journey to regain his reign over Dreaming and retrieve his three tools: a sand-filled pouch, a ruby, and a helmet.

The release date of The Sandman has not yet been released.

