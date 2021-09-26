New third successful Corinthians jersey among fans; see repercussion

Corinthians officially launched this Sunday morning its new third shirt for the season. Honoring the women of the club, the new robe was a complete success.

Within minutes, the official launch of the shirt won social media. The fans praised the club, highlighting the beauty of the shirt, but mainly the tribute paid to women – see some tweets below.

The fans also talked about the idea of ​​the promotional photos, which showcase both the female and male cast. Many of the fans also joked about “leaving all the money to Nike” by buying the new shirt.

The cloak will be premiered this Sunday night. The women’s team will be the first to wear the new shirt, in the grand final of the Brasileirão, at 9 pm, against Palmeiras, at Noe Química Arena.

Check out the repercussion of the new Corinthians shirt

