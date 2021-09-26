New third successful Corinthians jersey among fans; see repercussion

Corinthians officially launched this Sunday morning its new third shirt for the season. Honoring the women of the club, the new robe was a complete success.

Within minutes, the official launch of the shirt won social media. The fans praised the club, highlighting the beauty of the shirt, but mainly the tribute paid to women – see some tweets below.

The fans also talked about the idea of ​​the promotional photos, which showcase both the female and male cast. Many of the fans also joked about “leaving all the money to Nike” by buying the new shirt.

The cloak will be premiered this Sunday night. The women’s team will be the first to wear the new shirt, in the grand final of the Brasileirão, at 9 pm, against Palmeiras, at Noe Química Arena.

Check out the repercussion of the new Corinthians shirt

ACOOOOOORAAAA!!!!! TODAY HAS FEMALE CORINTHIANS SHIRT LAUNCH IT’S FUCKING FUCKING — RODRIGUES🏳️‍🌈 (@Ludmila_E_R) September 26, 2021

Adriana has an absurd presence, right, what a woman. What a shirt, what a beautiful video, what a work of art! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ifwlYlkqGv — Giselle Andreolla (@andreolla77) September 26, 2021

bro, i’m crying for real my god arthur elias with shirt grazi zanotti cocoa the cast all joão victor gabriel luscious do giuliano — lolo (@lmjxvalk) September 26, 2021

goosebumps

the new shirt

TODAY HAS FEMALE CORINTHIANS#FielForThem https://t.co/rxyPG1wR0y — Victory Francielly (@ViiFrancielly) September 26, 2021

Corinthians’ new shirt is absurd — rafaela (@_cmpulisic) September 26, 2021

Was this what you wanted Nike? Here, take my money and give me this new Corinthians shirt pic.twitter.com/fEfCymQnip — 🇧🇷JBL DA ANDRESSA | Gabi 🏳️‍🌈 (@gabionlife) September 26, 2021

q fuck the video showing the corinthians’ new shirt!!! the singing with only women’s voices 🤧✋🏻 — central cris zoeira (@hawkbisp_) September 26, 2021

They launched the new Corinthians lll shirt. I automatically in shoptimão. pic.twitter.com/6i59Um5gB2 — faithfulsofredor (@fielsofredorrr) September 26, 2021

Oh Corinthians, take my card https://t.co/OukVnGAy7K — . (@daf_moura) September 26, 2021

Could some kind and charitable person send me the new corinthians shirt as a gift? 🙈 — Corinthians Depression (@sccpdepressaoo) September 26, 2021

I’m already in love with the new shirt of the @Corinthians pic.twitter.com/kPjo2oM63o — ᴀᴅʀᴀ (@neighlaur) September 26, 2021

I’m not a big fan of colorful corinthians’ shirt, but I’ll have to buy this one too beautiful — Guilherme (@guiholliveira_) September 26, 2021

Corinthians’ new shirt is a damn beautiful thing — nic (@neycolekk) September 26, 2021

WHAT A BEAUTIFUL SHIRT, WHAT PERFECT MARKETING, I LOVE YOU CORINTHIANS FEMALE TEAM, I LOVE YOU 🖤 https://t.co/SrFtgEMJyn — allana (@brightfavs) September 26, 2021

