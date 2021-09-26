Next to his mother, Nego do Borel makes his first appearance after being expelled from A Fazenda 13

There were several days of great tension from the public and expectations for the positioning of the program The Farm 13 about the sexual abuse allegations brought against Borel within the reality. The public asked for the singer’s expulsion and this Saturday (25), the decision was taken and Nego do Borel was expelled from A Fazenda 13.

Now, far from the super exposure of the reality show, Nego do Borel made his first appearance after his expulsion from A Fazenda 13 alongside his mother.

Happy and apparently not shaken by all the accusations and the expulsion, which took him out of the race for the R$ 1.5 million prize, Nego and his mother said that “everything is fine” and that they should talk more about what happened later.

See the video:

Read more:

After the expulsion, it was also confirmed that Nego do Borel is being investigated by the São Paulo Police on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person. The occurrence was registered by Dayane Mello’s team after scenes from this Friday’s party (24).

What happened:

After party, Dayane Mello he was without full use of his physical and mental faculties due to the excess of alcoholic beverages. In order for her to change her clothes, it was necessary for four people to hold her. Afterwards, she lay down on one of the beds. Was when Borel he approached and lay down beside her.

Some pawns who were more lucid realized that the situation was delicate. People like Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes tried to intervene, making one of them change beds.

Meanwhile, some noticed that the penis of Borel was erect while touching dayanne. He tried to disguise it, asking them to stop saying that: “my mother sees, don’t say that“.

MC GUI tried to ask to dayanne if she wanted to get out of bed, but she could barely answer. In the end, whoever got her out of bed was Mileide Mihaile.

dayanne actually tried to get up and change beds but she was pulled back. Without strength, she couldn’t fight it.