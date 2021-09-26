Nick Diaz ‘bar brawl’ against Robbie Lawler and gives up the bout for bizarre reason in return after 6 years; check out

The third fight on the main card of UFC 266 was one of the most anticipated of the night. Without fighting since 2015, Nick Diaz returned to the Octagon to face Robbie Lawler and was defeated by TKO in the third round.

It was Nick Diaz’s first fight in over six years. The last time the American had entered the Octagon was in January 2015, when he and Anderson Silva were caught in the anti-doping test and the confrontation had no winner.

Even without a belt, the fight had five rounds scheduled and the first was an intense exchange. Diaz and Lawler exchanged blows during the five minutes to the delight of the crowd, disappointed with the previous fight between Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The two fighters showed some fatigue from the second round. Even so, the exchange of blows continued, with no intention of taking the fight to the ground at any time.

Lawler’s victory came in the third round with good streak. The American hit his compatriot in the nose and caused a great deal of bleeding. Precisely for this reason, Diaz decided not to continue the fight.

“I knew (my nose) was running out here and I didn’t want to make a big mess,” explained the 38-year-old after his first fight in six years.

With the result of UFC 266, the personal duel between the veterans is tied with one victory for each. They faced each other at UFC 47 in 2004 and Diaz got the better of a TKO.

Robbie Lawler knocked out Nick Diaz in the third round Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Follow the results of UFC 266:

Robbie Lawler knocked out Nick Diaz in the 3rd round;

Curtis Blaydes defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision;

Jessica ‘Staker’ knocked out Cynthia Calvillo in the 1st round;

Merab Dvalishvili knocked out Marlon Moraes in the 2nd round;

Dan Hooker defeated Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision;

Chris Daukaus knocked out Shamil Abdurakhimov in the 2nd round;

Taila Santos defeated Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision;

Jalin Turner submitted Uroš Medić in the 1st round;

Nick Maximov defeated Cody Brundage via unanimous decision;

Matthew Semelsberger knocked out Martin Sano Jr. in the 1st round;

Jonathan Pearce submitted Omar Morales in the 2nd round.