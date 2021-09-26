Night limit of BRL 1,000 for PIX already has a release date

Ten days from now, on October 4th, the limit of R$1,000 for overnight transfers (between 8 pm and 6 am) from the instant payment system (Pix) comes into effect. The limit also applies to TED and DOC transfers.

The decision was announced in a statement from the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) on Thursday (23). All financial institutions registered with the agency, from banks to payment providers, are affected by the measure.

The limit can be changed at the customer’s request, as long as it is formalized in the bank’s electronic service channels. “However, the institution must establish a minimum period of 24 hours for the increase to be carried out”, says the document. Orders will take into account “compatibility with the customer’s risk profile and with the regulation or instrument that governs the functioning of the payment arrangement relating to the payment transaction”.

The creation of the measure had been announced by the entity on August 27th. The objective is to prevent fraud and crimes that use the solution, such as lightning kidnapping. This type of action increased 39.1% between November 2020 and August 2021, according to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) of São Paulo.

Monthly report

As of October 16th, institutions will have to keep a daily record of fraud occurrences or attempts in payments with Pix. In addition, they will have to prepare a monthly report with the prevention measures against the practice and the measures taken after the fraud reports.

Bacen informs that “this report must be forwarded, for knowledge, if any, to the audit and risk committees, to the internal audit, to the Executive Board and to the Board of Directors, if any”.

The increase in crimes involving the tool made state deputy Paulo Campos Machado (Avante-SP) send a bill to abolish the State’s solution to the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp).

At the federal level, Pix prompted a request from federal deputy Lucas Vergílio (Solidariedade-GO) to hear Paulo Guedes, minister of Economy, and Roberto Campos Neto, president of Bacen. Vergílio wants explanations about Bacen’s mechanisms against Pix fraud and whether the tool can be hacked.

Source: Central Bank of Brazil