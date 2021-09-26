Norris celebrates 1st pole in F1, but says he is worried about start in Sochi | formula 1

It took 52 GPs for Lando Norris to conquer his first pole position in F1, which came this Saturday in Russia, accompanied by a special feat for McLaren: the team’s first pole position since the 2012 Brazilian GP, ​​when Lewis Hamilton was still racing by the British team. Norris did not hide his excitement at the achievement.

Rain shuffles ranking in Russia, and Norris has McLaren’s 1st pole since 2012

– It feels amazing. I don’t know what to say, it just seems like a very good classification, but it’s a pole, something rare. It’s the first and yes, it’s very special, especially under these conditions. It was complicated, because you have to take risks to see if they pay off, but this time they paid off – he explains.

1 of 2 McLaren’s Lando Norris at the 2021 Russian GP — Photo: Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images McLaren’s Lando Norris at the 2021 Russian GP — Photo: Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

But despite the thrill of pole position, Lando is worried about the long straight to turn 1, which usually leaves the first place vulnerable to attacks from those coming behind in a vacuum. So much so that since the first race in Sochi, in 2014, pole has won the race in just two editions (2014 and 2016).

– Probably the only place you wouldn’t want to start from pole is here, especially with the straight to turn 1. I’m not looking forward to it.

Lando, who not only took pole, but with a 0s5 margin to former teammate Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari, spoke of track conditions, which improved throughout practice after heavy rains that fell in Sochi in the morning.

– It was complicated. I want to give myself credit, but it was a complicated situation because it was at that stage between wet and dry. On the previous lap I was two seconds slower so I wasn’t confident we would improve, but I kept my tires warm and prepared for the last lap. I have to admit that I took a lot of risks, but I’m glad it worked – celebrates.

Norris’ pole comes in the race following McLaren’s one-two victory at the Italian GP, ​​when Daniel Ricciardo won and Lando came in second.