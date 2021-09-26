Norris on pole, Hamilton 4th, Verstappen last: ranking in Russia

The classification of the GP of Russia had an agitated and surprising final this Saturday (25), after a wet start, in which Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton seemed favourites. And in this chaos, Lando Norris took advantage of the significant improvement of the asphalt, drier throughout Q3, put on slick tires and managed a lap that earned him the first pole-position of his career. It’s McLaren’s return to gridiron position in F1 after another drought that had lasted since the 2012 Brazilian GP.

Carlos Sainz got to score provisional pole with a time of 1:42s510 in the final minutes, but was overtaken by Norris, who turned in a 1:41s993 to reach glory. George Russell, in turn, also surprised and secured a brilliant third place on the grid.

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

F1 leader Max Verstappen did little in Q1 and saved himself for the race. It only starts at 20º (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Hamilton, the favorite, had to settle for fourth place in the starting lineup in Sochi. The seven-times champion made a rare mistake entering the pit-lane as he came to switch from intermediate tires to slicks. The hit on the wall was enough to damage the nose of the Mercedes car. The team worked to fix it and managed to get Lewis back on track, but the driver was unable to improve. Hamilton will start in fourth, side by side with his future teammate.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen just watched the qualifying progress from the Red Bull garages. The Dutchman starts from the last grid position on Sunday, after the Taurine team’s decision to change the engine of the championship leader’s car. As is the move to the fourth power unit – only three are allowed throughout the season -, Verstappen ended up punished, which also neutralized the sanction received two weeks ago for the accident at the Italian GP.

The Russian GP is scheduled to start at 9 am (GMT-3) this Sunday. The weather forecast is for a sunny and hot day in Sochi. O BIG PRIZE always follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Check out the best moments in the ranking