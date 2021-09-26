Now it’s official: Xiaomi follows Apple’s footsteps in the latest MIUI

MIUI, the user interface used by Xiaomi to customize Android, has always been known to be inspired by Apple’s iOS. And this is particularly noticeable in the latest Beta (testing) version of its Chinese ROM.

In the last few weeks we reported that Xiaomi would be developing new widgets for a future version of MIUI. According to the images of the information leaks, these were inspired by the widgets released with iOS 14 from Apple.

New iOS 14-inspired widgets arrived at MIUI Beta in China

Through an official publication on the Weibo social network, Xiaomi has now revealed that devices that support the Beta version of MIUI’s Chinese ROM can already experience these new visual elements.

The images released by Xiaomi itself confirm that it followed in Apple’s footsteps, but for now only six third-party applications support these widgets in China. More will be on the way so that a global launch can be done with quality.

In addition, Xiaomi’s own applications, such as Calendar, Notes or Clock, are already adapted to this new design. And an interesting detail is that they also support dark mode.

You widgets are anything but new to the Android world. But with the arrival of these to iOS 14, made with an interesting approach, it made Android manufacturers reborn a desire to do something different. Or at least similar to Apple.

As mentioned, for now these widgets are only available in MIUI’s Chinese ROM, for those who have the Beta version. It is not known when they will be released globally, but it will be a matter of time before that happens.

