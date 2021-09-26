Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua in London to become new heavyweight champion of the world | boxing

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk frustrated the thousands of attendees at Tottenham’s stadium in London and ousted English idol Anthony Joshua to take the heavyweight belts of three institutions (World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Organization).
Usyk with heavyweight champion belts after defeating Joshua — Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images
The 34-year-old Usyk’s victory was unanimous in the referees’ decision (scoreboards showed 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113). The challenger dominated the first rounds and prevented any chance of Joshua’s reaction over the course of 12 rounds.
The English have, by contractual clause, the right to ask for a rematch immediately. However, there is still no information about a possible new combat. It was only the second loss of Joshua’s career, at 2.08m.
When his name was announced as the winner of the fight, Usyk, who in the past had been champion among the Crusaders and moved up in weight, cried and then received the belts that confirm him as the new heavyweight champion of the world.