On the day of Neymar ‘chapeleiro’, PSG beats Montpellier with a great goal, follows 100% and shoots ahead of the French

O PSG keep flying on French Championship! This Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino’s team won the Montpellier by 2-0, at Parque dos Príncipes, in a game valid for the 9th round, and continued with 100% success.

Gueye, with a great goal from outside the area, and Draxler, taking advantage of a chicken from the goalkeeper, built the score for the team from the capital.

PSG returns to the field for Ligue 1 on the other Sunday (10/03), against Rennes, at 8:00 am (GMT), with transmission by ESPN on Star+.

Interestingly, Draxler’s goal came right after his 1st touch on the ball. He came in at 43 of the 2nd time in place of Di María, received a pass in attack, hit and saved in the back of the net – the submission went under the legs of archer Omlin.

The result leaves PSG increasingly packed and isolated in the leadership of the Call 1, with an advantage of 10 points for the Marseille Olympics (which still has two matches less).

The score also encourages Paris for the difficult duel against the Manchester City, this tuesday, by the Champions League.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, PSG follows with 100% of use, go to 24 points and remains isolated in the leadership.

Montpellier, in turn, gets 9 stitches and is in 11th position in Call 1.

Gueye celebrates after scoring for PSG over Montpellier FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The guy: Gueye

In a team full of stars, the Senegalese continues carrying the piano and solving.

Gueye seems to have four lungs, running like a madman and appearing in various parts of the field.

At 14 of the 1st time, he appeared well in attack and scored the winning goal for PSG with a left leg bomb.

For the rest of the match, he was deployed, doing a little of everything, always with a lot of quality.

Tired, he left at 36 of the complementary stage, giving way to Wijnaldum.

It was bad: Di Maria

Cast in the starting line-up for Lionel Messi this Saturday, Di María did not respond.

Unlike previous matches, in which he showed good football, the Argentine missed everything he tried.

He didn’t even sin by omission, trying to combine plays with Neymar and Mbappé, but he wasn’t having a good day.

Di María was still on the field almost until the final whistle, leaving at 43 for Draxler.

Close your legs, my defender!

Despite not having scored this Saturday, Neymar gave his usual show with plastic moves. That beautiful pen on top of the marker made the crowd roar.

Ney’s hat shop

Neymar raised the crowd in the Park of Princes with a beautiful toss in the match. Upon receiving long throw, he showed his class name by killing the letter ball. Then, even applied a beautiful hat on the marker to drive fans crazy.

Not like that, Mbappé!

Kylian Mbappé went blank this Saturday, and it wasn’t for lack of good chances. In the 2nd half, he received in the area, dribbled the goalkeeper Omlin and had everything to break the net. At the time of submission, however…

upcoming games

PSG returns to the field on Tuesday, at 4 pm (GMT), against the Manchester City, for the Champions League.

Montpellier, on the other hand, will only play next Saturday (2), at 12pm, against Strasbourg, fur French Championship.

Datasheet

PSG 2 x 0 Montpellier

GOALS: PSG: Gueye [14′] and Draxler [88′]

PSG: Keylor Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Diallo; Paredes, Ander Herrera (Rafinha) and Gueye (Wijnaldum); Di María (Draxler), Neymar and Mbappé (Icardi) Technician: Mauricio Pochettino

MONTPELLIER: Omlin; Sambia, Thuler (Cozza), Esteve and Ristic; Ferri (Leroy), Chotard (Gioacchini) and Savanier; Mollet (Makouana), Mavididi (Wahi) and Germain Technician: Olivier Dall’Oglio