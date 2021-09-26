On the return to King Pelé, fans curse CRB players after losing to Avaí, and captain Gum tries to calm down; see images | crb

CRB’s defeat by Avaí this Saturday, 2-1, made the temperature rise at the Rei Pelé Stadium. For more than a year and a half away from the games, because of the pandemic, the Regatian fans went to the stadium and some of them charged players and even coach Allan Aal on the way down to the locker room.
A more heated group cursed the athletes, and Captain Gum went to talk to the fans. He argued that the team has a good campaign in Serie B, fights for access and that it can perfectly beat Nautico in the next round and recover in the competition. With 44 points, CRB is still fourth in this 26th round.
Afterwards, defensive midfielders Wesley and Claudinei were also helping Gum. The atmosphere became more tense when BOPE tried to push the player away, ordering him to go down to the locker room. Gum spoke to the police and then received permission from the match delegate, Gaspar Lins Feijó, to talk a little more with the crowd.
Bope asks the players to go down to the locker room, but the match delegate interferes — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas
The CRB has not had an audience at its games in King Pelé since March 7, 2020. On Thursday, the government of Alagoas issued a decree making the entry of a maximum of three thousand fans in sporting events more flexible as long as they presented a full card. vaccination against Covid-19 or negative PCR test.
In this first moment, the CRB board informed that only the supporting members will be contemplated and can watch the games in Rei Pelé.
Amidst the confusion, the CRB’s physical trainer, Fabiano Rosenau, tried to prevent photo reporter Ailton Cruz, from Gazeta de Alagoas newspaper, from recording the images.
– He said I couldn’t take pictures there. That does not exist. The press cannot be stopped from fulfilling its role. He has to take care of his players, and I play my role of photojournalist, which is to report the facts – complained Ailton, who continued taking the photos.
Fabiano Rosenau did not want photographer Ailton Cruz to record the images — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas
Gum talks with CRB fans — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas
Gum and Wesley talk to fans after the game with Avaí — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas