Opposition protests in Moscow and denounces fraud in parliamentary elections | World

A demonstration this Saturday (25) in Moscow , convened by the Communist Party of Russia, protested against the parliamentary elections in the country. opposition to putin accuses the authorities of carrying out “massive fraud” during the legislative elections that took place between 17 and 19 September.

In a crowded Pushkin square, the top names of the Communist Party gathered a compact and quiet crowd to denounce that the elections had been “stolen,” as an AFP correspondent at the scene found.

The ruling United Russia party “stole deputies’ seats,” said Valeriy Rashkin, first secretary of the Communist Party in Moscow, criticizing “the colossal electoral fraud in Moscow”.

In turn, President Vladimir Putin this Saturday (25th) congratulated the ruling party for the “convincing victory”, saying that Russian democracy was strengthened after a meeting with the leaders of the five parties that won seats in Parliament, among them Gennady Zyuganov from the Communist Party.

Before the start of the demonstration, which was not authorized by the authorities, security forces detained several political activists, including Sergei Udaltsov, leader of a radical left-wing party, pointed out the NGO OVD-Info, which specializes in monitoring demonstrations in Russia.

The police were present in Pushkin Square with great fanfare, but did not try to disperse the demonstration. However, music blared from loudspeakers to drown out the protesters’ speeches.

“Putin is a thief,” shouted the protesters, who were also calling for the release of political prisoners. Some displayed posters calling for a recount, while others expressed support for opponent Alexey Navalny.

The ruling party won a broad two-thirds majority, which is enough to make amendments to the constitution, the icing on the cake in a tailor-made electoral process, with the removal of the president’s main opponents.

Navalny and his allies, barred from voting after their movement was labeled an “extremist” by the courts, had developed a strategy to encourage voters to vote for the best-placed opposition candidates in each district to outdo the party. ruler.

According to the opposition, the strategy of “smart voting” would have had great success, especially in Moscow, but was frustrated by massive fraud.