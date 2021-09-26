Owner of Petz tried to start business as a Cobasi franchisee – 25/09/2021 – Market

Legend has it that a businessman who had gone broke in the perfume business was delighted to visit a Cobasi store in São Paulo in the early 2000s. Pets. He was not attended to by the owners and was dismissed. His pride wounded, he set up his own shop.

It turns out that history is not a legend. The Pet Center Marginal, which later became Petz, was born that way.

“Since I didn’t understand the business at all, I tried to talk to the owners of Cobasi, because I’d rather be their franchisee. But I wasn’t even attended to, the store manager said they weren’t interested in the model. Then I went to learn on my own”, says Sergio Zimerman, president of Petz, the largest retail chain in the pet market in the country, with 149 stores, 126 veterinary centers, of which 12 are hospitals.

“Sergio tells this story, but he never came to us,” says Paulo Nassar, president of Cobasi. “No manager has ever told us anything about a franchise stakeholder.” The chain, created in 1985 by him and his brothers João and Ricardo, is the vice-leader in number of points of sale, with 128 stores, and has never bet on the franchise model – just like Petz itself. “It’s a very high investment per store, between R$ 3 million and R$ 4 million, it doesn’t pay off for the franchisee”.

Twenty years later, the two rivals accelerate their pace in the Brazilian pet products and services market, which is still very dispersed: small and medium pet shops should respond this year by sales of R$ 22.4 billion, against sales of R$ $3.4 billion from megastores, according to the IPB (Instituto Pet Brasil). In addition to strong investment in the digital area, the trend is to expand health and convenience services.

In October last year, for example, Petlove, the largest national e-commerce in the sector, announced a merger with DogHero, a platform that offers dog sitter, cat sitter, veterinary medical care at home, accommodation and daycare services.

Cobasi, which currently outsources the veterinary and grooming services sector in its stores, has already said that it is interested in operating directly in the segments. “The average number of appointments per animal per year does not reach one, when in the world there are two, one routine and the other for vaccination”, says Nassar. “This demand should increase, because the life expectancy of pets is also increasing”.

The retailer will reach 150 stores by the end of the year; in 2021, 41 points of sale were opened, with the arrival in new markets such as Pará, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte and Tocantins. “We are studying doing an IPO [oferta pública inicial de ações], but we’re in no hurry,” says Nassar.

“We are highly capitalized, we never make loans, we always grow with our own cash”, says the businessman who, in addition to the manager Kinea, from Itaú Unibanco, has Omini55 as a partner, specialized in multichannel retail and ecommerce. In 2020, Cobasi had revenues of R$ 1.64 billion and, this year, it should reach R$ 2.1 billion.

Petz, on the other hand, is beginning to design its international expansion, with the purchase of Zee.Dog, which operates in 45 countries and has a store in New York. “We have a new strategic vision of, by 2025, becoming recognized worldwide as the best ecosystem in the pet segment”, says Zimerman. “For this, we are assembling the pieces of this puzzle”.

This ecosystem encompasses dog trainning, dog walker, dog sitter, hotel, day care, veterinary laboratory and health insurance services, which are not yet available at Petz. “Acquisition is one of the possibilities, but we can start from scratch or make a commercial partnership, for example”.