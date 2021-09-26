Part of the Cumbre Vieja volcano collapses in La Palma

Collapsed part of the cone of Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, in the Canary Islands. The information was confirmed by the local scientific committee and by the Spanish authorities. There is no risk of a tsunami or for Brazil due to the collapse of part of the volcano’s structure that does not register a catastrophic eruption. “There was a rupture in the southwestern part of the cone and there is a huge band of lava that now descends the slope towards the sea”, explained the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca).

The announcement of partial rupture of the volcanic cone by Spanish Geological and Mining Institute occurred shortly after the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) announce the opening of a new lava source. The emission focus is located farther west of the main focus, says the scientific body, linked to the government of Tenerife. This new source is added to the two new eruptive mouths that opened on Friday and forced the evacuation of residents who still remained in three of the most threatened areas.

If there is a new emission focus more west of the main focus / A new emission vent has opened at the west of the main one pic.twitter.com/TnQHzvHI1T — INVOLCAN (@involcan) September 25, 2021

The volcano has been active since last Sunday and has so far forced evacuation of about 6,000 people, after destroy homes, crops and infrastructure. The Geological Institute Spain claims that the lava rivers traveled about a kilometer down the slope before expanding and thickening the lava mass that had already flowed through the terrain, advancing at a speed of about 60 to 80 meters per hour.

The scientific committee of the Canary Islands Special Plan for Civil Protection against Volcanic Risk (Pevolca) recommended yesterday the evacuation of Tajuya, Tacande de Arriba and Tacande de Abajo for fear that the volcano’s cone would collapse amid an explosive episode of lava unprecedented since the eruption began.

The director of National Geographic Institute (IGN) from the Canary Islands, María José Blanco, explained at a press conference that initially it was decided to ask citizens to close their homes because the risk was only an intense rain of ash, perhaps with some slightly larger pyroclastic particles.

WORLD | Gained strength since last night the volcano eruption #CumbreVieja in #LaPalma. The eruption becomes more explosive. The images of @RTVCes are awesome. Learn more about #EruptionLaPalma at https://t.co/Rprtq4iVLM. https://t.co/A69BvUYWrQ — MetSul.com (@metsul) September 24, 2021

But, looking at the sudden increase in activity and new lava flows, experts noted three risks for the population that had not yet been evacuated: larger pyroclastic material falls, risk of exposure to a lava flow, and at worst. cases, be within the range of a high-speed pyroclastic flow if the cone collapses.

Due to the most explosive eruption with great release of pyroclastic material with incandescent rocks falling from the sky, it was decided to evacuate Tajuya, Tacande de Arriba and Tacande de Abajo. They are two separate lava emission centers. The Cumbre Vieja volcano system was over-pressurized which led to very strong explosions, although seismic activity has decreased.

WORLD | The sounds of the volcano. Incessant explosions and a new eruptive mouth in the #CumbreVieja in #LaPalma. Watch out at 0:17 in the video of @RTVCes for the displacement of air. pic.twitter.com/oaDQz1WL6k — MetSul.com (@metsul) September 24, 2021

Authorities emphasize the cyclical behavior of the volcano with periods of greater stability and others of greater intensity in the eruption. Between yesterday and today, Cumbre Vieja had its most explosive phase since the eruption began six days ago. Scientists warned that the lava flows that emerged from the two new eruptive mouths are not very viscous and therefore can more easily jump over geographical obstacles and move over existing and hardened lava.

Since this morning, cleaning tasks have been carried out at the airport of #LaPalma, which remains inoperative due to the accumulation of ceniza@aena #RTVCconLaPalmahttps://t.co/AEmM8qsLNd pic.twitter.com/TJw7ZcYftM — RTVC (@RTVCes) September 25, 2021

Although the airspace on the island of La Palma remains open, the airport remains inoperative due to the large amount of ash. According to local reports, hundreds of residents are leaving the island by boat. “The island is emptying,” a taxi driver told ABC newspaper on Saturday. The arrival of reinforcements from Tenerife firefighters, on the other hand, came amidst applause from local residents.

The eruption is the first in La Palma since October 1971, when the Teneguia volcano spewed lava for three weeks. La Palma, with 85,000 inhabitants, is one of the eight islands in the Canary Islands. At its closest point to Africa, it is 100 kilometers from Morocco. The Canaries are 460 kilometers from Madeira Island, in Portugal, and 1,428 kilometers from Sal Island, in Cape Verde.

WORLD | Video recorded with infrared camera from @involcan shows the eruption of #CumbreVieja in #LaPalma. Learn more about the ever-worsening eruption at https://t.co/6IvOQNY6Jv and view live footage at https://t.co/JOzeiOCyD7. pic.twitter.com/SepEFM7u3t — MetSul.com (@metsul) September 25, 2021

The surface continues to inflate and deform, which is a sign that more magma is being stored underground and may erupt at the surface. Experts say the existing paths are not big enough and the volcano may choose to widen them or create new ones with more fissure openings.

Volcanic activity in the southern part of the island of La Palma has lasted at least 125,000 years and formed the volcano known as Cumbre Vieja, or also simply as Dorsal Sur. Despite being different structures, Cumbre Vieja may be part of the Taburiente volcano. The Cumbre Vieja erupted in 1971, 1949, 1712, 1677, 1646 and 1585.

It’s the most active volcano in the Canary Islands. Eruptions occurred at intervals of 20-60 years. The exception was the remarkable 237-year dormancy between 1712 and 1949. Scientists speculate that the massive six-year eruption on the neighboring island of Lanzarote in 1730 induced a long dormancy at Cumbre Vieja of more than two centuries until 1949.