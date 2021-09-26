Patricia Poeta returns to ‘É de Casa’ after emergency surgery and celebrates: ”Relief and happiness”

After emergency surgery, Patricia Poeta returns to ‘É de Casa’ and makes an emotional outburst

Patricia Poet (44) returned to É de Casa, on Globo, this Saturday, 25th, after being away due to emergency surgery.

The presenter, who did not hide her emotion and happiness, was received with great affection and celebrated her return to the studios and vented about the moment she lived.

“Patricia, my friend! You got rid of one, right? You’re relieved, you’re happy to be alive, right, my daughter?”, this one in front of the mirror. “Welcome back to life, welcome to the work you love so much and that you were missing for sure”, she vented.

On her social networks, the stylist did not spare a smile when returning to her work routine. Smiling, she showed off all her style in an orange dress with blue sandals.

“Smile that represents relief and happiness to get back to doing what I love so much. Thank you so much for the company, guys…from my heart!”, she wrote.

About three weeks ago, the presenter went through the scare of emergency surgery. She had to have tonsils operated on and not speak for a long time.





