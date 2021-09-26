Patrícia Poeta surprises with live outburst after risky surgery

Patricia Poet returned to It’s from Home, gives Globe, in this saturday (25), after a time off because of emergency tonsil surgery. The presenter thanked her for returning to the studios and vented about the moment she lived.

In front of a mirror, in a weekly dynamic, she commented on the feeling. “She’s relieved, she’s happy to be alive, my daughter. If before you valued the little things in life, then today… What about today? Waking up healthy, coming here to work, doing what you love is more than a good day. It’s a reason to celebrate”, declared the journalist.

“Welcome back to life, back to the work you love so much and that you were missing for sure. And welcome to the company of the people at home, for whom you have enormous affection and gratitude”, completed Patricia Poet.

Global also praised the fact that it might be able to speak to the public. According to her, in the last few years she was unable to even speak due to surgery.

In the last few days, Patricia made an outburst on Instagram. She posted a photo with a book and said that reading has been a great ally nowadays. “In those days, at rest, without speaking, one of the things that did me the most good and helped me to face this phase was… reading”, started.

“That book up there is number 1 on the New York Times list. ‘Happier 10%’ is by Dan Harris, one of the well-known anchors of the American TV network ABC. In this book, he strips away all masks and appearances that do not befit his truth. It exposes your life and your weaknesses. Divide your most cruel feelings and thoughts from the subconscious. And after that, he tells how he managed to balance spiritual peace with the challenges of the profession and the environment in which he works”, followed.

Showing that he has really dedicated himself to the subject, Poet concluded: “It also talks about contemplating the present moment, living the now for real….( things I always try to follow). And, more than that, it talks about the ‘impermanence’ of everything around us: of being aware that good and bad things are not forever in our lives. And so, the need to let go of them. Once we have this in mind, we know how to start from scratch – with more force. It makes perfect sense…”.