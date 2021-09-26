Paulistão leaves Globo and will be broadcast on Record from 2022

As well as other important tournaments and sports, TV Globo has now lost the rights to broadcast Paulistão from 2022

On the afternoon of last Friday (24), Record TV surprised and announced the 2022 Paulistão broadcasting agreement. The competition will no longer be broadcast on TV Globo after the last season.

In the agreement disclosed by the São Paulo Football Federation, Record TV will have the right to broadcast 16 games per season. In other words, the broadcaster can televise one match per round in the group stage, as well as a quarter-final match, a semi-final match and the two decisions.

“It is with great satisfaction that we announce today a new agreement, with a giant broadcaster such as Record TV. From 2022, the channel will have the leading championship in audience in Brazil. It will undoubtedly be another cycle of success, now in a new house”, said the president of the FPF, Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, in contact with the organization’s website.

On open TV, Record TV will broadcast Paulistão with exclusivity. However, the other tournament games can be followed via Youtube, which also has the right to show the competition to fans.

O São Paulo is the current champion of the Paulista Football Championship.