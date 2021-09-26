Pedestrians are baffled by Nego do Borel’s expulsion

The production of “A Fazenda” (RecordTV) informed the participants about the expulsion of Nego do Borel from the reality show soon after officially announcing the decision to the public. The pedestrians, who were summoned to appear in the room, heard the announcement given by farmer Erika.

According to the behavior of Nego do Borel this morning, one of the rules of the program that appears on page 32 in the survival manual was broken and, by legal decision of the channel, it was turned off RecordTV

According to this manual, the main reasons that can lead to expulsion are: intentional physical violence; any attitude that may threaten or put at risk the physical integrity of any participant or mistreatment of animals.

The pedestrians were shocked and soon began to make assumptions about what had happened.

Solange questioned the house: “Lovers, are you blind? The girl was drunk! I didn’t want to say anything at dawn because you were going to call me a gossip.. ***, guys.”

“I was in the bed next to me and I didn’t see anything, I also told Nego: ‘Take care’. I called her and his attention. Any words we speak here could harm us,” said MC Gui.

The ex-Banheira do Gugu still suggests: “I think the internet has fallen apart.” Mussunzinho already remembers: “He [Borel] she said that the camera was on him today, he would get up and she would accompany him.” Rico stated that “The public really expels him”.

Other people comment on last night: “Apparently he wasn’t very drunk,” says Mileide. And Erika replies: “But she went by her own free will, right? Something must have happened in the morning that we didn’t see.”

The subject continues to roll at headquarters. Tiago Piquilo cried and Mussunzinho commented on how much the funkeiro’s psychology must be shaken, saying that with the history he has outside of the reality show “He won’t stand it”.

Asked to leave. Pedestrians who gave up or were expelled from ‘The Farm’

