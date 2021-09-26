Petrobras ignores pressure from the ONS and shuts down the plant at risk of “catastrophic failure”

Photo: Getty Images.

Petrobras was pressured to keep a thermoelectric plant that needed maintenance on;

The state-owned company claims that it shut down the plant to avoid a “catastrophic failure”;

The ONS is responsible for determining what will be generated in each of the plants operating in the country.

The National System Operator (ONS) pressured Petrobras to keep a thermoelectric plant on, even though it was aware of the need for maintenance. The state-owned company claimed that, to avoid a “catastrophic failure” in the structure of the unit, it shut down the plant.

The information comes from communications made between the state company, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and the ONS.

Due to the low levels of hydroelectric reservoirs, a result of the worst drought in the last 91 years, the ONS has been demanding that thermal generation plants, ie, gas, diesel, biomass and coal, operate at maximum capacity, in order to try to keep more water in the dams, pushing the limits of the system.

The Operator is responsible for determining what will be generated in each of the plants operating in Brazil, seeking to distribute this generation among the different sources, ensuring the balance of the division.

Nivalde de Castro, coordinator of the Electric Sector Study Group (Gesel) at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) warns about the risks of stress in the structure of thermal plants, many of which were not designed to operate uninterruptedly.

