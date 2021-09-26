Pfizer boost after Coronavac increases antibodies 20-fold, study says

Preliminary results from a study carried out in Uruguay show that boosting with Pfizer, after two doses of Coronavac, increases the level of antibodies against the coronavirus by 20 times. The Uruguayan minister of health, Daniel Salinas, evaluated, at a press conference to present the study to journalists, that the research brings promising data on the importance of the combined use of inactive virus immunization agents (such as Coronavac) with other messenger RNA (Pfizer’s, for example).

The investigation has about 200 volunteers from the Pasteur Institute, one of those responsible for the study together with the University of the Republic (Udelar), and 53 of them took the two doses of Coronavac and the reinforcement of Pfizer. The study began in March and will follow participants for two years, with periodic blood samples.

Each participant has already had four samples analyzed: one collected before immunization; the second, 18 days after full vaccination coverage; the third, 80 days after the second dose; and the last, after reinforcement with Pfizer.

“What we found is that, before vaccination, these 53 people did not have antibodies. What we found 18 days after they received both Pfizer and Coronavac doses, this population had circulating antibodies against the virus. After 80 days, we noticed a general drop in the amount of antibodies, but 100% still had antibodies.

Finally, the fourth extraction, which was after individuals with Coronavac plus a third from Pfizer, what we found was a very important increase in circulating antibodies in this population,” said Sérgio Bianchi, a researcher at the Pasteur Institute, at a press conference.

The researchers will continue with the collections to see how this increased antibody load behaves over time. The Ministry of Health of Uruguay is also carrying out a study with a thousand people and, according to the incumbent, Daniel Salinas, the preliminary results with a group of 48 patients indicate similar numbers.

Since July, Uruguay has announced the third dose of Pfizer for those who received Coronavac.