Pfizer vaccine dose after two Coronavac increases 20-fold antibodies

DSince early March, researchers from the Pasteur Institute in Montevideo and the University of the Republic (Udelar) have been working on a research project to study the evolution of antibody levels against SARS CoV-2 as a function of the vaccines and doses administered.

The study, which involves more than 200 volunteers, is expected to last two years and provides for regular serological tests.

A subset of 57 people who received two doses of Coronavac and then one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech had four blood tests: one before vaccination, one 18 days later, another 80 days after the second dose of Coronavac, and one last 18 days after the third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech.

After the first blood test, none of the participants had specific antibodies against the virus. After the second, 100% of the volunteers had antibodies, but at varying levels.

After the third analysis there was an overall decrease in antibodies compared to the previous test.

Finally, after the fourth test, all participants showed an average increase in antibody levels 20 times greater than the results of the previous blood test.

Sergio Bianchi, a researcher at the Pasteur Institute, stressed at a press conference that these are “preliminary results” and that studies will continue to assess how long the antibodies persist.

Uruguayan Health Minister Daniel Salinas welcomed the results of the study, stressing the importance of evaluating the mix of vaccines with scientific tools.

In Uruguay, with 3.5 million people, 72% of the population is vaccinated according to the complete protocol of Coronavac, Pfizer or Astrazeneca, and 24% has already received a third booster dose.

