Photographer records rare lightning with ‘fireballs’; Look

A photographer recorded one of the rarest rays from planet Earth in the skies over Puerto Rico while capturing images of an electrical storm offshore in the unincorporated territory of the United States.

The lightning, shaped like a giant jet with fireballs, was even praised by NASA scientists studying the phenomenon. The author of the click, Frankie Lucena, says he could not believe the result he had when he witnessed the event on Monday (20).

“This giant jet plasma event took place during a very powerful storm near the Virgin Islands, just before Tropical Storm Peter,” detailed the photographer on his social networks. “I can’t believe I was able to capture such incredible detail.”

According to the meteorology company MetSul, the lightning photographed by Lucena is considered the “highest on Earth” because it hits the ionosphere, a layer of the atmosphere that is located between 60 and 1000 km in altitude, more than 80 km in height.

The first records of this type of light jet were only in 2001 and 2002, near Taiwan and Puerto Rico. But since then there have been dozens of “apparitions”, which generated theses about its origin, not fully proven until today.

“They seem to love storms over water and are famous for surprising passengers aboard commercial aircraft,” said Tony Phillips, a NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) scientist who studies the phenomenon, in an article on the SpaceWeather website.

Ray scientist Oscar van der Velde, from the Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya, also recalled his experience with the phenomenon, praising Lucena’s achievement. In 2017 and 2018, he installed high-speed cameras on Colombia’s northern coast in a survey dedicated to capturing the giant jets. But in three months of observation, he managed to capture only twelve,

“Frankie photographed a rare giant jet with ‘carrot’ morphology, first reported in a study published in Nature by Su et al (2003)”, detailed the researcher in the same article, noting that the event can also have a tree shape .

“This is the brightest giant jet I’ve ever seen. It was really remarkable,” he praises, also mentioning the possible origin of the phenomenon. “They could be plasma flows inside the jet crossing or regions of greater heating”, theorizes the researcher from the Catalan university.