Photographer rescues Mutantes’ intimacy in a book with historical records

“Don’t trust the memory of an old hippie. Some things I say may not be entirely true,” warns the ex-photographer jokingly Leila Lisbon, chatting with the report of the state. Any lapses in his memories, however, are totally forgivable given the book’s nearly 200 historic photos. Os Mutantes – A Hora e a Vez – Photographic Memories, just released by her.

The publication is a re-release of a 2015 limited edition, done through crowdfunding. At the time, fans of the band were able to purchase the book. However, the small publisher hired to do the printing was unable to deliver all the copies Leila had bought for sale. It became a collector’s item.







Leila Lisboa’s book brings historical photos of the Os Mutantes group Photo: Leila Lisboa/Disclosure/Estadão

Now, with an expanded edition, redesigned layout, addition of new photos, texts with new stories – one of them is signed by musician Luiz Thunderbird – and commercial sale, the book is once again attracting the attention of Muts devotees – and of those who could not acquire it. it years ago.

The book becomes more special because it is the result of a story of love and friendship that Leila entered headlong into after, in 1969, at the invitation of her friend Lucinha Turnbull – later known for being part of the Tutti Frutti group, who accompanied Rita Lee in the era post-Mutants, and by popular success Aroma – watch a concert by the group at Theatro São Pero, in São Paulo.

Leila doesn’t remember very well what Os Mutantes performed on stage. The biggest sensation of this day is about the “teenager” passion, in her words, that she felt for Liminha, the band’s bass player – and here, it must be stressed, and the book is just in that balance, which, at that time, the band it was no longer formed only by Rita Lee and the brothers Sérgio Dias and Arnaldo Baptista – an image perpetuated by the participation of the three in the music festivals of TV Record and on the album covers. Liminha, currently a renowned producer, and drummer Dinho Leme, brother of motorsport journalist Reginaldo Leme, were important and active members.

Dating Liminha, in possession of a 1951 Ford – a car was something rare among hippies who walked a little disconnected from the material world – and with a Pentax camera in their hands – and, more incredible than that, knowing how to shoot very well, as they worked as assistant to a Scania photographer – Leila would spend the next five years recording what the band did in rehearsals, concerts and moments of relaxation.





“I almost lived with the Mutantes. We would sometimes spend weeks at Arnaldo’s house. There was a huge room, divided by curtains, where the couples stayed”, recalls Leila, who also shared a kitchenette with Liminha on Alameda Santos. The small apartment was nicknamed “Zé” and served as a shelter for some of the friends’ creations.

The book opens with photos provided by a friend of Leila and the band, also musician Lineu Vitale. Taken at the door of the house of a friend of the group, Suely Chagas, in September 1970, they show an atmosphere of total relaxation, with Rita sitting on the floor imitating one of her famous characters, Sérgio playing with a scarf and Sérgio and Dinho simulating a kiss on the mouth.

Leila’s first photos date from 1971, in a house on the banks of the Guarapiranga Reservoir, in the south of São Paulo, belonging to the couple Gilberta and Paulo Sri. There, Os Mutantes spent a quiet and creative time.

In the same year, there is a record of a concert by the group at Clube Sírio, in São Paulo. Leila remembers that the stage space was minimal, it barely housed the group’s members. She also had to be agile to take photos at the time.

“Nowadays, if you’re going to photograph a show, there’s no way the photo wouldn’t come out with 200,000 colors. Before, the spotlights looked like two candles and I had to turn around. I ran from one side of the stage to the other. I got everything right. in my hand. I even like the photos that are out of focus. They have life,” he says.

In this 1971 series, the book also details how one of the most revered rock bands here and abroad, created in 1966, at that time with four albums released and concerts abroad, had already boosted and strengthened its instrument collection, such as the drums Ludwig Rock Duo, by Dinho, and the guitar Regulus Raphael II by Sérgio Dias, which became legendary among Brazilian rockers.

From the release of the record Mutants and Their Comets in the Country of Bauret, at Água Branca Park, in 1972, there are color photos, like the one of Rita, Sérgio and Arnaldo backstage, outdoors. The presentation was known as “the dog show”, as it was held on a dog show day at the venue.

Still from 1972, there are records of a show at Teatro Oficina, in São Paulo – detail for a photo in which a photographer appears covering his ears – and of the band’s long rehearsals in a house in Serra da Cantareira.

At the same time, Leila and Liminha went on vacation to London in the company of Rita and Lucinha. They attended concerts by names like Genesis (4 times), Edgar Winter and Little Richard. There, they lived for a while in a hotel that had 30 rooms and a bathroom. The couple bought alcohol to disinfect the bathtub and take daily baths, to the dismay of the owner of the establishment. “Liminha and I were the cleanest in the class. We were almost expelled for wasting too much water,” he says. Meanwhile, Arnaldo went to New York to buy new instruments.

The year 1972 would mark the end of an era in Mutantes. After misunderstandings and another album that came out with just the name of Rita Lee on the cover – Today Is the First Day of the Rest of Your Life -, a forced bar from the label that already predicted a future solo for the first lady of the group, the band was left without its vocalist.

Over the years, like every self-respecting legendary band, versions for Rita’s departure have multiplied. The best known – and accepted – is that the singer was expelled by Arnaldo Baptista. This is also the interpretation of Leila, who was around when it all happened.

“A horror! It was Arnaldo who asked Rita to leave. They became musicians of the highest quality. They chased bands like Genesis and Emerson, Lake & Palmer, while Rita was something else, it was grace, joy, games with the little instruments”, he remembers.





Leila remembers the invitation she received from her friend. “The next day, she stopped by my mother’s house, very upset, and invited me to do a set with her. I refused, it wasn’t for me”, she says.

The invitation came because, some time before, Leila (on bass) Rita (drums) and Lucinha (on guitar) and Lilian Turnbull (keyboard) formed a group called Baseado Nelas, which also had a very short life, in a single performance at Teatro Oficina . “It was a disaster, even though it was fun. In fact, I don’t remember if we just rehearsed or played. But I think we played,” he says.

Leila remembers a phrase said by Rita, the day after her expulsion from the Mutantes. “She told me, ‘Save what I’m going to tell you. I’m going to be the greatest rocker in this country.’

Rita’s departure, in addition to a musical event, was a trauma for the friends who were around her and was reflected a few months later, when Leila was at the Phono 73 – O Canto de Um Povo festival, organized by the Philips record label, today Universal, with its cast. In three nights, names such as Elis Regina, Gal Costa, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, the then Jorge Ben (now Ben Jor) and Odair José performed.

Rita joined Lucinha to form the duo As Cilibrinas do Eden, which opened the Mutantes’ performance at the event. Accompanied only by their guitars, they sang songs like Mãe Natureza and Bandido Corazón. It was the duo’s first and only performance.

“It was sad. A moment of soul breaking. I cried from beginning to end. Only I photographed them. Nobody wanted to know about the hairy ones at that time and the hairy ones didn’t like those who didn’t have long hair either,” he says. Leila insists on denying the story that Rita and Lucinha were booed that day. “That’s a lie! They were applauded normally. Os Mutantes were cheered,” he says.

The phase also marked the end of couples. Rita separated from Arnaldo and Leila de Liminha. Dinho and Sérgio also ended their respective relationships.

“I was lucky enough to catch the Mutantes’ brilliant time. There was a lot of joy, games, hope and peace between them. It was a happy time. And I say: we weren’t druggies like people say. Cocaine hadn’t even arrived around here yet. Eventually, a mushroom. They rehearsed sober, in the race. Arnold was a monster of creation and a born leader,” he says.

In the post-Mutantes phase, Leila photographed Arnaldo for the cover of Loki?, his 1974 solo album. He used 4 rolls of film. Almost all were lost in the hands of the record company and the press, as well as so many other photos she took of the group.

Over time, Leila stopped shooting shows. He had a diving school, took underwater photos, traveled the world and currently works in tourism. Keeps in touch with Mutants’ friends – they speak at least once a month. Only from Rita did she walk away. “I’m very proud of this book. It’s something I’m going to leave to the history of Brazilian rock’n’roll”, he adds.