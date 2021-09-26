Pix will have new features from November

Pix, an instant payment method created by the Central Bank of Brazil (BC), will gain, as of November 29, two new features: withdrawal and change. The new products will offer more options for accessing physical money, allowing users to make withdrawals in commercial establishments and in other places, such as bakeries, department stores and supermarkets, among others.

The modalities will allow all customers to withdraw money at one of the points that offer the service. Just make a Pix for the establishment that is acting as a withdrawal agent, from the reading of a QR Code or an application provided by the service provider. In these cases, for example, the user can go to a market, make a Pix for the establishment of R$ 20 and receive the same amount in physical money, instantly.

The dynamics is the same in the case of change, however, in this mode, it is necessary for the user to make a purchase and then receive the corresponding amount. For example, the customer purchases a product in a bakery that costs R$10, but at the time of payment, the Pix is ​​made in the amount of R$20. The R$10 referring to the payment for the purchase are retained in the location, while the other R$ 10, paid in excess, will be returned in bills by the establishment.

Both services will be free to the user, who will be able to carry out up to eight monthly transactions. After this limit, an amount may be charged by financial institutions, with the value of the tariff being free. However, the user must be informed of the fee before confirming the transaction, as customers can never be billed directly by the withdrawal agents. Businesses that offer Pix Saque or Pix Troco services will receive a fee, which can vary from R$ 0.25 to R$ 0.95.

withdrawal limit

The Central Bank set at R$ 500 the maximum amount for the withdrawal of cash resources in Pix transactions, with the purpose of withdrawals and change, for withdrawals made between 6:00 am and 8:00 pm, and at R$ 100 for operations carried out at other times . Once these limits are respected, Pix participants and withdrawal agents can define additional limits, depending on the characteristics of the business. For example, a store might stipulate that the maximum limit is R$200 during the day.