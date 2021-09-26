Pixel 6 Pro: discover functions present in the cell phone camera

Last Thursday (23), the website XDA Developers revealed details about the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera features, obtained through a trial version of the “Google Camera” app. The Android owner’s new cell phone has cheered its enthusiasts with its new proprietary processor, indicating that the company may be preparing unprecedented improvements elsewhere.

Sensor specification

Further specifying its internal components, the source claims that the Pixel 6 Pro will feature three powerful sensors on its rear set of cameras, namely the Samsung GN1, 50 MP (main); Sony IMX386, 12MP (ultrawide); and Sony IMX586, 48 MP (telephoto, with 4X optical zoom). On the front is the Sony IMX663, 12 MP — with support for two levels of digital zoom.

Improved HDR

As the application code suggests, the Pixel 6 line will offer several new features to take advantage of your hardware. In this context, one of the main novelties is the possibility of manually adjusting the white balance, during image recording, through curves — just like in the most robust photographic editing programs.

This addition could work especially well with Pixel 6’s HDR system enhancements, designed to enhance a wider range of skin tones. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether these new features will be limited to developers or will be accessible by users, as in a “professional” mode.

Pixel 6 line will be able to evaluate skin tones with greater precision, ensuring better photos. (Source: Google, XDA Devs / Reproduction)Source: Google, XDA Devs

Similarly, there is an enhancement aimed at sharpening the faces identified in HDR photos. The novelty will work by merging a sharper layer to the rest of the images that make up the final file, ensuring a result with a higher level of detail.

New Post-Processing Effects

Another feature that stands out is called by the developers as “magic eraser“, suggesting that Google may be preparing a post-processing effect aimed at “erasing” annoying details in images. This function has already been observed in the Google Photos app, however, it seemed to have been abandoned for some time.

“Imperfections” removal tool has already been noticed in Google Photos and can now reach Pixel 6 line. (Source: Google, XDA Devs / Playback)Source: Google, XDA Devs

Experimental Resources

In addition, there are also other functions still without much detail revealed, such as “Nima aesthetic”, “Baby mode”, “Frequent faces v2” and “Portrait spotlight”. However, these codenames can only refer to components already known by users, such as real-time filters or automatic selection of the best photo recorded by the cell phone.