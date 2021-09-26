Pixelbook 2 will feature the same Tensor chip as Google Pixel 6, rumor says

This Friday (24), insider AppleLe257 reported on his Twitter profile that Google Pixelbook 2 can use the Tensor chip, which is also in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. a 13.3-inch screen and will replace the Pixelbook Go, which is currently the company’s cheapest version in the Chromebook family — $649, about BRL 3,400 in direct conversion.

As we reported earlier this month, a report from Nikkei Asia pointed out that Google plans to release CPUs for laptops and tablets in 2023, so if speculation is confirmed, the chip is likely a version similar to the one used in smartphones.

The source also released product renderings in orange, blue, pink, yellow and green; see the tweet below.

Google Pixelbook 2

Replacing Pixelbook Go

13.3″ Display

Google Tensor

Orange,Green,Yellow,Blue,Pink pic.twitter.com/7ZjlyLUFbY — Al (@AppleLe257) September 24, 2021

You can see that Pixelbook 2 has two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We brought reports last Wednesday (15) that Google Tensor may be faster than Snapdragon 888 and, since Chrome OS is a light and simple operating system, Pixelbook 2 may not have performance issues.

The website Android Authority speculates that the novelty will be released in October with the Pixel 6. If it doesn’t appear at the event, enthusiasts will have to wait until 2022.