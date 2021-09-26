Police officer shares umbrella with stray dogs during heavy storm | BNews Pet

In recent days, heavy rains have flooded the streets of Calcutta, India, leaving humans and animals in search of safety during the storm. Last Saturday (18), police officer Tarun Kumar Mandal was monitoring traffic at a busy intersection when he received an unexpected company. Two wet stray dogs saw him standing in the middle of the street and joined him.

Read too:

>> Know which plants are toxic and safe for your pet

>> Do you know what catnip is? Learn how to use and what are the benefits of catnip

>> Is your dog eating grass? Know the reasons for this behavior

The officer offered the two dogs shelter under his big umbrella and continued to monitor traffic. A person passing by took a photo of the small act of kindness and shared it on social media, touching people from all over the world.

With an estimated 35 to 40 million stray dogs in India, one of the largest populations in the world, there is a long way to go to help these animals. The Calcutta police try to intervene whenever they can when there’s a dog in need of rescue or just a place to rest.

Read more:

Video: Dog in love with ice cream goes viral on social media

Video: Pug Puppy Becomes Tiger’s Best Friend

TV Rating: Free

