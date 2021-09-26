Police say Wassef suffered attempted murder

× Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

According to a report by the 1st Brasília Police Station, the lawyer Frederick Wassef was victim of attempted murder after confusion last month in a restaurant on the south lake, in Brasilia.

On August 21, witnesses accused Wassef of harass a woman in the establishment’s women’s bathroom. After the incident, the lawyer ended up being pursued by her husband, Adroaldo Juliani, who was armed with a knife.

According to police, however, Wassef never entered the restaurant and he stayed outside the whole time, talking on his cell phone. the investigators attached images from the restaurant’s cameras Chicago Prime and heard witnesses.

“Then, the images show that the aggressor and her daughter continue walking to the street, in order to take the car, which is parked nearby, when Adroaldo apologizes to Wassef, takes his wallet out of his pocket, holds out his hand with money, in a clear sign of an attempt to apologize for his wife’s conduct”, says the report.

“It remains absolutely proven that at no time there was any ‘harassment’, ‘joke’, ‘sung’, inappropriate conduct or even a simple conversation.”